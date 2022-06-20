Jehan Daruvala All Set for First F1 Car Outing, To Test Run McLaren's MCL35M

Indian racing sensation Jehan Daruvala bagged a two-day test for the eight-time F1 constructors' champion McLaren as part of their 'Testing of Previous Cars' programme. Daruvala will test McLaren's car of 2020-21 season with chassis number MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 and 22 June.

The 23-year-old is in his third season as a Formula 2 driver for the Red Bull Junior Team and is on a hot streak, having bagged five podium finishes in six rounds.

The racer who currently sits third on the 2022 FIA F2 standings with 73 points will look to bolster his chances of getting a Super License with the points gained from the valuable track time at the TPC. The Super License is the key to F1 entry.