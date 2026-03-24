ISL 2026: East Bengal Score 7 Past Mohammedan in Record Kolkata Derby Win

East Bengal made a blistering start, asserting dominance in the opening minutes. Their early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when centre-back Anwar Ali unleashed a long-range leftfooted strike from the left flank, Mohammedan keeper Padam Chettri missed the ball and it found the bottom-right corner, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled in the 14th minute after a foul inside the box by left back Sajjad Hussain on Miguel Figueira resulted in a penalty. Youssef Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to make it 2-0. The hosts continued to press forward, with Edmund Lalrindika testing Padam midway through the half.

Mohammedan had a rare opportunity in the 29th minute, but striker Md Fardin’s effort was comfortably saved by Prabhsukhan Gill. The game tilted further in East Bengal’s favour when Mohammedan right back Joseph Lalmuanawma was sent off for a second yellow card after conceding a second penalty. Captain Saúl Crespo converted from the spot in the 38th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

East Bengal nearly added a fourth before the break when their left back PV Vishnu struck the crossbar, as the hosts carried a commanding 3-0 lead into halftime.