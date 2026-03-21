IPL 2026: Hardik Needs to Do What He Did at the T20 World Cup — Harbhajan Singh

MI love their left and right-hand combination as openers. I am sure we will see Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the innings. This pair helped them lift the trophy in 2019 and 2020. Then the bigger challenge is fitting Will Jacks in the line-up. Does he fit into the scheme of things? Because there is also Sherfane Rutherford. You want to play Rutherford because he bats lower down the order and gives an extra bowling option. But who says Will Jacks cannot do that job? He did it throughout the T20 World Cup for England. So that is a problem of plenty, but a good one to have. The other part is that they need to feature at least two overseas bowlers. Trent Boult will play. Then one between Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar must play. Plus there is Corbin Bosch as well. It is going to be a tough ask. But this is a problem of riches that most teams desire. MI has it. Now it is up to them to solve this riddle.

Aakash Chopra