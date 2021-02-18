IPL Players Auction 2021 LIVE: Bidding Begins at 3 pm in Chennai

A maximum of 61 players can be bought today with teams needing a minimum of 18 players to complete their squads, and a maximum of 25.
Here’s how much money each franchise has to spend in today’s mini auction.
Among the 292 players to be auctioned today, 42-year-old Nayan Doshi will be the oldest while Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, at 16, will be the youngest. Nagaland's Khrievitso Kense is the youngest Indian in the pool at the age of 16 years. The spinner took seven wickets in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.
Nayan Doshi is the son of former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi and last last played a T20 match in 2011. He’s played 70 first-class matches for Saurashtra, Derbyshire, Rajasthan Royals, and Surrey between 2001 and 2013, and has enlisted at the lowest base price of Rs. 20 lakh.
Kings XI Punjab have been renamed Punjab Kings and the franchise comes into the auction today with the the most available money - Rs.53.2 crore after releasing nine players in the off-season.
Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham are some of the big names who were returned to the auction pool with Maxwell’s release alone freeing up Rs.10.75 crore that they can now spend today.
The Aussie all-rounder couldn’t make much of an impact in the last few IPL seasons but was in top form in the Australian Big Bash league. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, he is expected to be one of the players who will see some big bids in Chennai.
The auction could see a huge demand for bowlers even as Australian batsmen Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, England's Dawid Malan, all-rounders Chris Morris of South Africa and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan could be the hottest properties.
Smith, the Australian batting mainstay was released by Rajasthan Royals recently after he failed to put up big scores for them. He may, however, find interest from Punjab Kings (PK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), or Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who all are looking to strengthen their batting.
292 shortlisted players will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Chennai today with 164 among them being Indians. A total of 1097 players had originally enlisted for the auction but the list was pruned after franchises were asked which players they would be interested in.
Rs.2 crore is the highest base price in today’s ‘mini’ IPL auction and two Indians -- Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- and eight overseas players in Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood are in the highest bracket.
There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs.1.5 crore, though there are no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs.1 crore category, only Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the Indians.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,01:37 PM IST