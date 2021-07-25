IPL Forces Pakistan-Afghanistan Series To Shift To Sri Lanka From UAE

Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been moved to Sri Lanka after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed unwillingness to play host due to forthcoming assignments in the country.

UAE will host the remainder of the now suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches from September 19 to October 14 and will also co-host the T20 World Cup in October-November with Oman.

"Yes, we will host the ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka," Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager Hikmat Hassan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Saturday.