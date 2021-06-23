CPL Alters Dates to Accommodate IPL 2021 Remainder in UAE

Several cricketers, who play in the Caribbean league, will now be able to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to compete for their contracted teams in the IPL, which has a playing window between September 19 and October 15.

A CWI statement said on Tuesday that, "President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, has confirmed that CWI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

"The CPL which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28th will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15."