How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs?

The next thing for CSK is to hope that both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore don’t win more of their upcoming matches. RR and RCB are placed third and fourth on the points table with 14 points each. If both the teams win their upcoming matches, they will easily qualify for the playoffs.

However, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, too are in the race for the top four. Currently all the three teams have 10 points each.

But, if CSK wins all their three matches and so does either DC, SRH or PBKS and if the points are tied later then, NRR of all the teams will be taken into consideration. Hence, CSK needs to make sure they win all their upcoming matches by better NRR and not in final over thrillers.

CSK’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 play-offs seems less likely but, the team has the potential to turn the tables around and give their best on the field.