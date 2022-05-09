How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs?

IPL 2022: CSK won their latest match against DC by 91 runs.
Image: BCCI
Chennai Super Kings have been quite inconsistent since the beginning of IPL 2022.
The IPL favorites, who are also considered one of the top teams in the league have found themselves in the bottom half of the table this time. However, considering their recent form and with MS Dhoni back as the CSK captain, there may still be some chances for the team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022.
The first and foremost step for CSK to reach the playoff is to win all their matches from here on in. The team is currently sitting on the eighth position on the points table with 8 points and hence, winning every match is crucial. Chennai has three matches left in the round-robin stage and they have to make sure to not just win them but, win with a good Net Run Rate (NRR). If CSK win all their games they'll have 14 points at the end.
Chennai’s next three matches are against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in the given order.
The next thing for CSK is to hope that both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore don’t win more of their upcoming matches. RR and RCB are placed third and fourth on the points table with 14 points each. If both the teams win their upcoming matches, they will easily qualify for the playoffs.
However, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, too are in the race for the top four. Currently all the three teams have 10 points each.
But, if CSK wins all their three matches and so does either DC, SRH or PBKS and if the points are tied later then, NRR of all the teams will be taken into consideration. Hence, CSK needs to make sure they win all their upcoming matches by better NRR and not in final over thrillers.
CSK’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 play-offs seems less likely but, the team has the potential to turn the tables around and give their best on the field.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)