Indian Hockey Team Certain to Win Bronze, Says Goal-Keeper Sreejesh's Wife

"We all wanted India to win the semi-final, but unfortunately the gold eludes us. Sreejesh had lots of hope... but now that we have one more chance to win a medal and I am sure we shall win the bronze," said Aneesha, an Ayurveda practitioner.



Sreejesh, 33, had a tough time in Tuesday's match as after guarding the goal quite well for most of the match, things went haywire towards the end and Aneesha's expression reflected her disappointment.



Sreejesh, a former captain of the national side and a Padma Shri recipient, is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education Department. He plays for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey India League.