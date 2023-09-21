The Keyboard Warriors: Outlaws Who Are Gaming for Glory of India at Asian Games

2023 Asian Games: Meet India's 'Keyboard Warriors,' who will be gaming for glory of the nation.
Know Your Warriors: Mayank Prajapati
Now an established Esports athlete, Mayank Prajapati still gets embarrassed whilst recalling an incident from 2009.
Mayank is now preparing to board the flight to China, wherein he will represent India at the 2022 Asian Games in Street Fighter V.
Albeit, life was not supposed to find him at this juncture, for after the humiliation of getting slapped in front of peers, he decided to stop gaming altogether.
So, how did his gaming career rekindle? Only after a few boxes were ticked.
“I got back to gaming around 3-4 years later. By then, I had a degree and was earning fairly well by working freelancing gigs, so my parents did not have any issues,” he says.
Know Your Warriors: Akshaj Shenoy & Abhishek Yadav
Around the time Mayank was rekindling his Esports career, Akshaj Shenoy and Abhishek Yadav, now 21 and 22 respectively, saw their careers nearly coming to an abrupt conclusion before even commencing.
Abhishek, India’s star DOTA 2 player, who has already won a bronze medal for his nation at the Commonwealth Esports Championships, recalls tempestuous tales from teenage times:
Abhishek Yadav had his computer confiscated by his parents.
Akshaj, who happens to be the captain of India’s League of Legends team, shares a story along similar lines.
Akshaj Shenoy was told to do physical exercises instead of gaming.
Eventually, both athletes came to a truce with their parents.
Akshaj was allowed to game, so long his hours spent on it wouldn’t result in a deterioration of his grades. Abhishek, meanwhile, had to bury his head in books for the next seven months to get his computer back.
With ‘Esports’ being a nascent term in India, and gamers still struggling to establish themselves as athletes; Mayank, Akshaj and Abhishek have all formulated a ‘Plan B’.
With two jobs and a kid, Mayank Prajapati is surviving, if not thriving, on four hours of sleep.
Akshaj, still adhering to the ‘game till grades are good’ command, says “I recently completed a triple degree in economics, sociology and human relations, and now I want to pursue an MBA in HR. The gaming scene is developing rapidly in India, but it is still not at a place where I can sacrifice everything for it. So, I have decided not to compromise on academics.”
Rather, he has been working on a genius way of incorporating the two, during his bid to build his own League of Legends team.
Having built his own team at 21, Akshaj Shenoy hopes his communication and persuasion skills will come in handy during his MBA HR lessons.
Although Abhishek is pursuing a BBA degree, his plans are slightly different. “I don’t think I can ever work in a corporate environment. I am just not made up for it. But I am studying business administration, so if gaming does not work out in the long run, I can start a business of my own,” he says.
Parents of Akshaj and Abhishek, once sternly against gaming, will closely follow all developments in Hangzhou, hoping their children will return with medals.
Mayank, who lost his parents to COVID-19, knows that he will have their blessings, and the support of his wife – who, despite having very little knowledge of Esports – has been a consistent source of support and motivation since 2009.
Ahead of departing for China, he says:
Up against them – a flock of ‘enthusiasts’ who, despite being good enough to represent a nation of 1.4 billion at an international event, are having to cling on to day jobs and degrees as Plan B – will be nations who are battle-hardened in gaming.
That, however, does not deter the trio,
Despite being up against much stronger opponents, the Indian gamers claim they are not going to China to barely make up numbers.
“After our Asian Games campaign, Esports might finally be seen as a viable career option in India. Parents might finally understand gaming does not mean wasting time,” Abhishek adds.
Mayank concludes: “We are not going to China to just have fun. We will be going there for medals, not to make up numbers.”
The keyboard warriors are now AFK, till we welcome them with GGWPs in a few days.
