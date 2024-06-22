Indian Compound Women’s Team Wins Hat-Trick of Gold Medals at Archery World Cup

Indian women's compound archery team wins gold at Archery World Cup
photo- PTI
Top-ranked Indian compound women's team clinched the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage-3 on Saturday.
At Stage 3 in Antalya, the Indian women's team began their campaign with a first-round bye in a field of just 10 countries. They then showcased their skill and determination by defeating El Salvador 235-227 and the host nation, Turkey, 234-227, to secure their place in the final.
Against Estonia, the Indian archers maintained their composure and accuracy, sealing their third consecutive gold medal. In contrast, the top-ranked Indian men's compound team, comprising Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Fuge, faced a more challenging journey.
Despite the setback, the Indian men's team put up a valiant fight in the bronze medal match against France. In a closely fought contest, India fell short by a single point, losing 236-235, and finishing fourth in the tournament.
