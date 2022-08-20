India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Live Telecast

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live streaming details here.
Team India is all set to play the second ODI cricket match of the ongoing IND Vs ZIM three-match ODI series with full momentum after thrashing the host team Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI match by 10 wickets.
The first match of the series was played on Thursday, 18 August 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. Currently, India is leading the series by 1-0. The 2nd and 3rd matches will be played on 20 and 22 August respectively at the same venue. Let us see if team India will again repeat the same historic win as the first match in the 2nd ODI and lead the series by 2-0 or the host team will fight back and make the series 1-1.
IND Vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Check all the details about the second ODI cricket match of the India Vs Zimbabwe series below.
The 2nd match of India Vs Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, 20 August 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. The game will begin at 12:45 pm (Indian Standard Time) and 9:15 am local time.
The 2nd ODI of IND Vs ZIM will be officially broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.
All the cricket fans who want to enjoy the live action and know the ball to ball details must download the SonyLiv app. The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe second match will also be available on the official website of SonyLiv (sonyliv.com). Only subscribed users can enjoy the online live match.
The 2nd match of IND Vs ZIM 3-match series will be broadcasted on TV channels - Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Six.
