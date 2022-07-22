India vs West Indies ODI Live Streaming: When & How to Watch the Match in India

Both India and West Indies are getting ready to face each other in a series. The teams are ready to play an ODI series that will consist of three matches, first followed by a five-match ODI series which is decided to be a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will be conducted later this year, in 2022. The first India vs West Indies ODI is set to be conducted today, on Friday, 22 July 2022.

The India vs West Indies ODI that is decided to be played today, on 22 July 2022 will take place in Trinidad. Shikhar Dhawan is ready to lead Team India today, in the first ODI against West Indies. It is important to note that the three ODI matches will be held from 22 July 2022 to 27 July 2022.