Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Ban Win Toss, to Bowl First

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Latest Updates of T20 World Cup 2022 Match
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
India are taking on Bangladesh in both teams' fourth Group 2 match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
With two wins in three matches, India are occupying second place in their group.
Bangladesh have also won two of their three fixtures, but are behind India on net run rate.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs BAN Cricket Match Score: India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. After a defeat against South Africa on the west coast, India have travelled to the east coast for this fixture, with the match being held at the Adelaide Oval.
India are in a good position to make it to the semi-finals. Having won two of their three matches so far, they are occupying second place in the Group 2 standings. As for Bangladesh, they have also won two of their three fixtures, but owing to a poor net run rate, they are placed in the third position.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Both teams have made one change to their playing XIs. For India, Axar Patel is back in the team in Deepak Hooda's place. As for Bangladesh, they have fielded an extra bowler in Shoriful Islam, with Soumya Sarkar making way.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.
The news from Adelaide Oval is that Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan has won the flip of the coin, and has opted to bowl first.
Explaining his decision, Shakib said "We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. The conditions are also overcast."
Indian captain Rohit Sharma, on the contrary, mentioned that he would have opted to bat first in any case. "Runs on the board would matter. We would have looked to bat first," the opening batter stated.
After a rainy Monday at Adelaide, there were concerns regarding this fixture. However, it seems we will have a full-length match without any interruptions.
Currently, it is sunny at Adelaide with the Netherlands and Zimbabwe competing in a game. The chances of rain increase in a few hours, but remain under 25%.
Fans can expect a full-length match without the interruption of rain.
India had a good start to their campaign, as they got the better of Pakistan by four wickets in their first match. In their second match, which was against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma’s men enjoyed a comfortable 56-run triumph. However, their winning juggernaut came to a halt in their last game, where South Africa handed them a five-wicket defeat.
Bangladesh had to work harder than they would have liked to in their opening fixture against the Netherlands, but ultimately managed to secure a 9-run victory. The second match against South Africa saw the Tigers succumbing to a massive 104-run defeat, but Shakib Al Hasan’s boys made a comeback in their previous outing, where they defeated Zimbabwe by 3 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)