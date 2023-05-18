India vs Australia Women's Hockey 2023: Players, Schedule & Live Streaming

The Indian women's hockey team is all set for its 2023 tour of Australia. The team will play five matches as part of the tour. All the matches will be played at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. The first match of the Australia tour is scheduled for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023.

The tour is part of the Indian women’s hockey team’s preparation for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which will be held in September-October of 2023. The India vs Australia women’s hockey matches can be watched live on TV in India.

India is going to play three matches against the senior Australian national team and two games against the Australia A team. The Indian hockey team will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia while Deep Grace Ekka will take reigns as the vice-captain.

The Indian women’s hockey team holds the eighth position while Australian team holds the third position in the world. Let's have a look at the squad, schedule, and live streaming details of the India vs Australia women's hockey 2023.