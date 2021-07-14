ICC Announces New Points System for Second Edition of WTC

9 teams will play 6 series each (3 home and 3 away) with the cut-off date being 31 March, 2023.

New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the Test Championship after they beat India in the final in Southampton in July.

India will play away from home against England, Bangladesh, and South Africa, while Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are the home series' for Virat Kohli's side.

ICC’s Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said the changes had been made to simplify the points system after the disruptions from the previous edition.

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing, while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests.

“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played.”