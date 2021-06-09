Bajrang Punia on Olympics, Handling Pressure and Facing Backlash

While Tokyo will be Bajrang’s first Olympics outing, his many successes have also been a learning for the wrestler.

“Everyone wants to win a medal, but I don’t take a lot of pressure because I know no one will be as distraught as me if I don’t win a medal,” he said, when asked about the pressures of being India’s big medal hope.

“People turn up to ask questions when a medal is not won but one should ask an athlete about their pain, because since our childhood, we have prepared for that one big bout. It’s not right that if one doesn’t win a medal, then in our country, people start talking against them or criticise the sportsperson. No one notices that our opponents also train a lot. They don’t come to lose. Any athlete... all of them come to win. They all want to win,” added the 27-year-old.