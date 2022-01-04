Strong Core Group Will Help Manage Busy 2022: Hockey Player Savita

The Asia Cup will be played in a two-pool format with cross-over classification matches. The continental event is the qualifying tournament for the FIH Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in Spain and the Netherlands in July.



Teams finishing in the top-four in Muscat will qualify for the World Cup.



"In 2017, we won the Asia Cup to earn direct qualification for the FIH Women's World Cup in London. I feel that win was one of the stepping stones for us to establish steady growth in our performance in the past four years. Definitely starting the season with a good show in the Asia Cup will give us the right momentum as we play back-to-back tournaments," said Savita, who is also the vice-captain of the team.



With the Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled in July and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China (the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification event) two months later, Savita says the strength of the core group should come in handy during the hectic season. India will also play the FIH Women's Nations Cup in December in Valencia, Spain.



"No doubt, it will be a very hectic season and we have begun our preparations for it in all earnestness. We also have a very young and promising batch of players who have come into the camp of 60 players and it will be interesting to see who will eventually make it to the final core group of 33. Having a good core group in such a hectic year will mean a lot in terms of ensuring our performance doesn't drop whenever someone needs to fill in for another player," said Savita.