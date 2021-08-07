Women's Hockey Team Will Soon be on the Podium: Skipper Rani Rampal

She said that though coach Sjoerd Marijne has decided to move on as he wants to spend time with his family, the other members of the support staff should be retained so that the good work is continued.

"Hockey India has arranged a lot of exposure tours; SAI has made so many arrangements for us, provided good facilities, I just hope that this is continued. Though Sjoerd has decided not to continue and return home, there are other members of the support staff, Janneke (Schopman, analytical coach) is there, Wayne (Lombard, scientific advisor) is there, we need to maintain continuity," she added.

"The support staff has done a great work. They have instilled self-belief in us… that we can compete with the best in the world," said team member Nisha.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur said the team's performance has made people realise that the women's team is also capable of winning a medal. "People have given us a lot of support; they have appreciated our performance, the fighting spirit that we have shown in each match. I thank them on behalf of the team. They need to continue with this."

About the team's plans, Rani said that the next year is very crucial as the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are on the schedule as well as the Asia Cup, which is the qualifier for the World Cup.

She agreed with Marijne that the team needs to play a lot of matches and gain more exposure and experience. Asked whether it was the right time to have a professional league for women players in the country, Rani said she would leave that decision to Hockey India.

"There are a lot of issues involved with running a league and as a player, I don't understand those things. So I will leave that to Hockey India. But I agree with Sjoerd that we need to play more matches. The junior team also needs exposure because that is the feeder line of this team," she added.