Jr Hockey WC: Argentina, Netherlands, Spain Games See 48 Goals Scored in Total

The remaining seven goals were shared between them by Francisco Ruiz, Franco Agostini, Ignacio Nardolillo, Mendez Lucio, Joaquin Kruger, Stellato Bruno, and Joaquin Toscani -- scoring a goal each.



In the Pool C encounter, it was Korea who went ahead in the 7th minute when Jeong Jun-Seong converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute. The Dutch levelled the score three minutes later through Sheldon Schouten off a penalty stroke.



Bukkens scored his first goal in the 13th minute but Korea levelled scores a minute later when Jun-Seong made it 2-2 by converting a penalty corner. The Dutch took control from there on as they scored six goals between 16 to 36 minutes before the Koreans reduced the margin again (8-3). The Netherlands added four more goals to their tally in the last quarter while Korea got two as the Oranje emerged 12-5 winners.



Spain were absolutely dominant against the United States as Clapes scored four goals while Pepe Cunhill and Eduard De Ignacio-Simo scored a treble each while Guillermo Fortuno and Manuel Rodriguez scored a brace each as Spain crushed the United States, not allowing them many chances.



Results

Argentina beat Egypt 14-0

Netherlands beat Korea 12-5

Spain beat United States 17-0