Indian Women's Hockey Team Go Down 2-3 to Korea in Semi-Final of Asia Cup

Korea bounced back early on in the third quarter from an early Penalty Corner. Despite Savita's solid save, Korea Captain Eunbi Cheon managed to hit the ball inside the nets to equalise the score in the 31st minute. Team India worked hard to regain their lead but the Korean defence managed to keep the danger at bay. A fantastic move from the right flank led to India receiving another Penalty Corner in the 42nd minute.



But the dragflick from Gurjit Kaur struck the goalpost and deflected away. In the final minute of the Q3, Seung Ju Lee made a quick run into India's circle from the left and hit the ball into the bottom right end of the nets to give her team a 2-1 lead before the final quarter.



Korea started with confidence in the fourth quarter and Hyejin Cho got another goal in the 47th minute to further exceed her team's lead to 3-1. With Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami making dangerous penetrating runs inside the opposition's circle, the Korean defence continued to remain under pressure despite a two-goal lead. Lalremsiami got a goal back in the 54th minute of the match to make it 2-3 for India. Korea kept possession in the final minutes of the match to prevent India from getting the equaliser. Despite a strong fight from India, Korea came out with a 3-2 win in the thrilling contest.



The Indian Women's Hockey team will face off against either Japan or China in the 3rd/4th place Match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday.