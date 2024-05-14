Want To Transition Into a Coach – PR Sreejesh On Post Hockey Retirement Plans

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw nearer, the Indian men's hockey team finds themselves amidst a packed schedule. Set to embark on the second leg of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League in Antwerp, Belgium starting from 22 May, Craig Fulton’s men will face tough opponents like Argentina and Belgium. Following this, the team will conclude the tournament in London, squaring off against Great Britain and Germany.

In the midst of this intense schedule, we caught up with PR Sreejesh, a stalwart of the Indian hockey team. Having captained the team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and playing a pivotal role in securing the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Sreejesh shared insights into India's training regimen, his past Olympic experiences, the challenges posed by their opponents, his retirement plans, and more.

Here are the excerpts: