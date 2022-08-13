Indian Hockey Teams Need to Brush Up Their Act, Try to Be More Consistent

The issues plaguing the women's team are different and varied -- they had a good first half of the year, but the FIH Women's World Cup was a disaster as the team failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after losing to New Zealand and Spain.

The team also needs to get former captain Rani Rampal recover from her injury and be ready for the tough battles at the Asian Games and Paris 2024.

While she will be 29 by the time the Olympics get underway in Paris, Rani still has a couple of years for international hockey left in her. She is not only a good forward, but a talismanic leader as well, as she proved at the Tokyo Olympics.

In her absence, forwards like Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami have done well, but they have not been able to take charge as Rani did. Vandana is maturing into a great forward, but she needs support.