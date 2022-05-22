Asia Cup Hockey: Similar Pitch, Different Targets as Old Foes India-Pak Clash

In contrast, Pakistan have slowly been picking up the pieces following a drastic low that saw them miss out on two Olympics, a World Cup and even the Pro League owing to a cash crunch. The former Olympic and World Cup winners are in rebuilding mode under former Japan coach Siegfried Aikman, an inspirational man-manager.

That Aikman, a Dutchman of Indian-origin, observed fast along with his wards during Ramadan, showcases his style of coaching that focuses on nurturing both on-field and off-field relationships.

Aikman, in fact, was forthright in his assessment ahead of the much-awaited match. He acknowledged that his “players lack tactical nous” but asserted that “they were in for a fight”.

“India is our best benchmark,” Aikman said, underlining how things have changed drastically for these two nations in the last decade. “The basic skills of our players are good but tactically and technically, there are many problems. Modern hockey is not taught (in Pakistan) at the grassroots levels, it is still old-fashioned.

“Changing from traditional to modern hockey is a challenge and that is what I am working upon. I want to develop a structure from grassroots level to all the way up, so that may be in 10 years, there would not only be a Pakistan team that competes with the best but also have a follow-up.”

“Just as India did it over a period of 12 years, I think Pakistan too can build from here on. The players want to win and are very competitive,” said the coach, who guided Japan to the 2018 Asian Games gold medal at the same venue. “We have to begun the upward journey and our first target is to do well at the Asia Cup and qualify for the 2023 World Cup.”