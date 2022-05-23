India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Live Stream: Watch IND vs PAK Match Live

Watch IND vs PAK Hockey Asia Cup match live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: Hockey India)
IND vs PAK: The Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey commenced on Monday, 23 May 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The first day of the tournament will witness the much anticipated India vs Pakistan match.
Both India and Pakistan are part of Pool A of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022, along with Japan and Indonesia, the host of the tournament. Pool B includes Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and South Korea.
Here are the details about the timing and live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Asia Cup match 2022.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match on Monday is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm local time, i.e. 5 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey match live online?
Live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey match 2022 can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey match live on TV?
Live telecast of the Asia Cup India vs Pakistan hockey match will be telecast on the following TV channels in India: Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.
India will play its upcoming matches against Japan on 24 May and Indonesia on 26 May 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022.