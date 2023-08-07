India vs Korea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

When & Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs South Korea match
(Image: iStock)
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 has begun already and India will face South Korea in the fourth-round match of the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
India has secured one of the top positions and moved to the top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia. India has two wins and a draw in the tournament while Korea has a single win and two draws.
Both teams have played over 50 matches of which India has won 35 of them while Korea won 11 matches with 12 draws. Let's know the live-streaming details for India vs South Korea in Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
When will India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Monday,7 August 2023. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.
Where can we watch India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live on TV?
India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can we watch India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live online?
India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
