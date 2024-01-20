Indian Women’s Hockey: Failure, Heartbreak and Why a Coach Change Seems Imminent

At the end of Japan’s 1-0 Olympic Hockey Qualifying win over India, for the 3rd/4th spot, one that sent Japan to Paris 2024, and India into a shell of its own to comprehend why a team that finished 4th in Tokyo couldn’t qualify this time around - two contrasting images played out on the sidelines.

Japan’s coach Jude Menezes, a former India goalkeeper at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, knelt, in front of the Japan bench, and made a sign of the cross, showing gratitude for that narrow 1-0 win.

In front of the India bench, hunched together, players with tears in their eyes, as coach Janneke Schopman, consoling them in what many believe may be her last huddle with the team.