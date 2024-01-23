India Men’s Hockey Team Begin South Africa Tour With 4-0 Win Over France

The Indian men's hockey team kicked off its South Africa tour on Monday (22 January) with a stunning 4-0 win against the hosts of Paris Olympics Games – France. While India's defence remained resolute with France unable to breach past the experience of PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak in the goalpost, India scored a flurry of goals backed by an excellent PC attack.

India's first goal came in the 13th minute through Harmanpreet Singh's exceptional drag-flick. He added to his team's scoreline in the 26th minute via a penalty corner, improving on his drag flick to score past the French goalie.