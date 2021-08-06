India Create History, Finish Fourth in Women's Hockey at Tokyo Olympics

History had already been made, but would the cherry on the cake be the first Olympic medal for the Indian women’s hockey team?

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Rani Rampal led side fought with great heart, gave Great Britain, the Gold medallists from the 2016 Rio Games, quite a few scares but were unable to seal the deal, ending up on the wrong side of a 4-3 result in the Bronze Medal match at the Oi Stadium.

A contest which will forever be etched in the minds of Indian hockey fans went right down to the wire but India, who defeated Australia in the QF and lost to Argentina in the SF, fell just short.And just when it seemed things were not going India’s way, Gurjit Kaur stepped up and rifled home two penalty corners with immense power in the space of two minutes to leave GB shocked. A more confident India took control of proceedings and Sharmila Devi almost round the GB keeper to make it 3-2.

While Sharmila could not find the back of the net on that occasion, Vandana Katariya was on hand and a rasping shot from close range beat the GB keeper, putting India in the lead as they headed into the half-time break, with the famous Queen song We Will Rock You playing out on the public address system at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo.