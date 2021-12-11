Hard To Fill Stalwart PR Sreejesh's Shoes: Hockey Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

"PR Sreejesh has done so much for India for so many years. It is always going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I will try to give my 100 per cent whenever I get an opportunity," said Karkera. "We have been learning from him for so long. He shares his knowledge with all of us during goalpost training and gives us a lot of tips. So, I have a big responsibility," he added.



Apart from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and experienced Varun Kumar, India have also included young players such as Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Mandeep Mor in the side.

Karkera expressed confidence in India's defence.



"Everyone in the defence knows their duties and roles they have to play. Goalkeeping is my duty and my zone. So, of course, it is important on my part to keep communicating with the defence line," Karkera said.