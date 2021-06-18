Hockey India Name 16-Member Men’s & Women’s Squads for Tokyo 

After missing the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a knee injury, defender Birendra Lakra is back in the squad for Tokyo 2020. Also joining the team are, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit and debutant forwards, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, the women’s team is a mix of youth and experience as well with 8 players named who last featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the rest will make their Olympic debut when the quadrennial games begin on 23 July.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne has decided to continue with the experienced lot of Rani Rampal, Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya are part of experienced lot. The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, is the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete.