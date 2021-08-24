Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh Nominated for Player of the Year Awards

The nominee shortlist was agreed by an expert committee comprising FIH Athletes Committee Chair Rogier Hofman, media coordinator and journalist Sarah Juggins, Belgium Hockey High-Performance Director Adam Commens (chosen for the role by his peers to represent high performance and coaching staff), as well as FIH Executive Board Member Maureen Craig-Rousseau, a member of the Jury of Appeal at the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.



The final award winner will be chosen on the basis of votes cast by national associations, captains and coaches, journalists and fans, and players.

"Votes from national associations count for 50% of the overall result. Each NA will be granted two votes per gender, which will come from the national team captain and head coach. Votes from the media count for 25% of the overall result. Votes from fans/players count for 25% of the overall result," the FIH said in a release.