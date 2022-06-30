COVID-19 Hits Indian Men's Hockey Team, Five Test Positive in National Camp

Two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently in a preparatory camp for the Commonwealth Games 2022, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The results came out following RTPCR tests conducted on Wednesday morning. According to Hockey India, the affected individuals have mild symptoms and have been quarantined.

Earlier, Hockey India, the apex body for governing hockey in India, announced a 31-member squad to train at the National Camp in Bengaluru, considering CWG 2022 preparations. The camp would conclude on July 23.