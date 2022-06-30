COVID-19 Hits Indian Men's Hockey Team, Five Test Positive in National Camp

Five members of India's hockey national camp have tested positive for COVID.
(Photo: Hockey India)
Two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently in a preparatory camp for the Commonwealth Games 2022, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The results came out following RTPCR tests conducted on Wednesday morning. According to Hockey India, the affected individuals have mild symptoms and have been quarantined.
Earlier, Hockey India, the apex body for governing hockey in India, announced a 31-member squad to train at the National Camp in Bengaluru, considering CWG 2022 preparations. The camp would conclude on July 23.
For the camp, Hockey India named PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Pawan, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh. Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma have been called-up along with Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran, Ashis Kumar Topno and Shilanand Lakra.
India, under the leadership of Manpreet Singh, will lock horns against Ghana on July 31 in their first match of CWG 2022. England, Canada, and Wales are the other opponents in their Pool B league matches.
Meanwhile, India has seen a surge in COVID cases over the past few days. The new cases are at a four-month high, as per the health ministry data updated on Thursday. The country has recorded 18,819 new cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours.
