India U-17 Women's Team Assistant Coach Sent Home Due to Misconduct: Report

As the U-17 women’s Indian football team is all set to play the World Cup later this year, and is currently in preparation mode in Europe, the team's assistant coach, Alex Ambrose, has been sent back to India due to allegations of misconduct involving one of the players in the squad.
According to a report in the Away End, there have previously been verbal complaints that have been filed against the coach by different batches of players of the women’s teams.
The report also adds that the coach has denied any involvement but incriminating pictures and chats were found in the mobile phone of the minor.
While the assistant coach has been sent back to India, the psychologist with the team has been directed to speak with the player and prepare a report on the incident.
Ambrose was with the team on their tour of Italy but wasn’t seen in the team pictures in Norway, where they reached on Wednesday.
“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U-17 women's team currently on an exposure tour in Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival,” the AIFF said in a statement.
The 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in India in October and India, hosts, have been drawn with Brazil, Morocco and USA in Group A. India lost 0-7 to Italy, 1-3 to Chile and 0-2 to Mexico in a four-nation U-17 tournament last week.
