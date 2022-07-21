CWG 2022: India Men’s Hockey Team Aim for Elusive CWG Gold in Birmingham

The Indian men’s hockey team will be keen to end their gold medal drought at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) when they compete in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Birmingham, starting 28 July.

India had finished at a disappointing fourth spot, losing 2-1 to England in the bronze medal play-off at the last edition of CWG (2018) in Gold Coast, Australia.

A silver medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions remain the side’s highest-ever achievement at the CWG, while Australia has been the most successful side in the tournament so far. ‘The Kookaburras’ have won all six gold medals since the sport’s inclusion in CWG 1998 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.