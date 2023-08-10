Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Thrash Pakistan 4-0

The Indian men's hockey team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, on Wednesday.

With this dominating win, India finished on the top of the table and will take on fourth-placed Japan in the semi-finals.

The Indian team's victory was powered by a brace from Harmanpreet Singh (15’, 23’) while Jugraj Singh (36’) and Akashdeep Singh (55’) also scored crucial goals to put the seal on the win.

The first quarter commenced with high octane action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. As early as the second minute a penalty corner in favour of Pakistan saw Pathak keep out a venomous strike by Sufiyan.