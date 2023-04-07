Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue and More

F1 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule: Date, Time, Venue
(Photo: Formula 1)
The Formula One 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin on Friday, 28 April and it will end on Sunday, 30 April.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place four weeks after the previous race, the Australian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won the Australian GP with 25 points. Lewis Hamilton trailed behind at second place with 18 points; and Fernando Alonso came in third with 15 points.
The Azerbaijan GP is the fourth race of this F1 season, and here are the important details about this weekend of F1 action, including the schedule, dates, venue and time.
Friday, 28 April
1. Practice 1 - 3:00pm - 4:00pm (IST)
2. Qualifying - 6:30pm - 7:30pm (IST)
Saturday, 29 April
3. Practice 2 - 3:00pm - 4:00pm (IST)
4. Sprint - 7:00pm - 8:00pm (IST)
Sunday, 30 April
5. Race - 4:30pm (IST)
F1 2023: Baku City Circuit
The fourth round of the 2023 F1 season will take place in the Baku City Circuit. The venue had its first Grand Prix in 2016 as part of the European Grand Prix. It is one of the newer circuits joining the ranks of Melbourne, Monaco and Singapore.
1. Red Bull Racing - Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez
2. Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll
3. Mercedes - George Russel, Lewis Hamilton
4. Ferrari - Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz
5. McLaren - Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris
6. Alpine - Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly
7. Haas F1 Team - Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen
8. Alfa Romeo - Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas
9. AlphaTauri - Nyck de Vries, Yuki Tsunoda
10. Williams - Logan Sargeant, Alexander Albon
Red Bull Racing team is leading the Formula One 2023 season with 123 points, followed by Aston Martin at second position with 65 points. The third place is taken by Mercedes with 56 points.
Round 5 of the F1 2023 season will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in the United States from Friday, 5 May to Sunday, 7 May.
