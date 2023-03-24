UEFA Opens Investigation Into FC Barcelona Amid Accusations of Match Fixing

UEFA, the governing body of European football, confirmed on Thursday, 24 March, that they are to investigate payment made by FC Barcelona to a former vice-president of the Spanish referees' technical committee.

The Catalans are alleged to have paid around 7.5 million euros to a company owned by Jose Maria Negreira between 2001 and 2018, while Negreira was vice president of the committee. This committee oversees the performances of referees in Spain.