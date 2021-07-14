UEFA Open Proceedings Against FA for Crowd Trouble at EURO Final

Fans at Wembley Way on Euro 2020 final day.
Image: UEFA.com
European football's governing body, UEFA, has opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association (FA) for not being able to control the invasion of the "field of play by its supporters" and the unruly behaviour of fans who clashed inside and outside the Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Videos have surfaced showing England fans clashing with Italy's fans after the Azzurri won the Euro 2020 title on 11 July.
Hundreds of London Metropolitan's riot police personnel came down to London's West End after thousands of football fans roamed the streets post England's loss.
A UEFA statement said late on Tuesday that, "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England (1-1, Italy won 3-2 on penalties), played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London."
The charges against Football Association include, invasion of the field of play by its supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, and disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem, lighting of a firework by its supporters.
UEFA said the case would be dealt with by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.
"Separately, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium," UEFA said.
