UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast in India?

UEFA Europa League 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast in India.
(Photo: uefa.com)
UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Start Date, End Date, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Live Streaming, and Telecast in India: The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 group stage started from Thursday, 21 September 2023. A total of 32 teams from various European leagues will compete in the 15th season of UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season.
It is significant to remember that all of the teams have been divided into eight groups, with four teams in each group. At the group stage, all the teams will participate in at least six matches. The best teams of the group stage will qualify for the knockout rounds.
The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 knockout matches will start in February 2024. The final will be played at the Dublin Arena on 22 May 2024.
This season's UEFA Europa League format is unchanged, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four for the group stage. Following is the list of UEFA Europa League 2023-24 groups.
Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, and TSC Backa Topola.
Group B: Ajax, Marseille, AEK Athens, and Brighton.
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha, and Aris Limassol.
Group D: Atlanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, and Rakow.
Group E: Lask, Liverpool, Union SG, and Toulouse.
Group F: Rennes, Panathinaikos, Villarreal, and Maccabi Haifa.
Group G: Roma, Sheriff, Servette, and Slavia Praha.
Group H: Leverkusen, Molde, Qarabag, and Hacken.
Here is the list of matches and fixtures of UEFA Europa League 2023 on Friday, 22 September 2023.
Group A: West Ham and TSC Backa Topola
Group A: Olympiacos and Freiburg
Group B: Ajax and Marseille
Group B: Brighton and AEK Athens
Group C: Sparta Praha and Aris Limassol.
Group C: Rangers and Real Betis
Group D: Atlanta and Rakow
Group D: Sporting CP and Sturm Graz
The live streaming of UEFA Europa League 2023 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.
The UEFA Europa League 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
