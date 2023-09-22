UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast in India?

UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Start Date, End Date, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Live Streaming, and Telecast in India: The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 group stage started from Thursday, 21 September 2023. A total of 32 teams from various European leagues will compete in the 15th season of UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season.

It is significant to remember that all of the teams have been divided into eight groups, with four teams in each group. At the group stage, all the teams will participate in at least six matches. The best teams of the group stage will qualify for the knockout rounds.

The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 knockout matches will start in February 2024. The final will be played at the Dublin Arena on 22 May 2024.