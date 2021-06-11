UEFA Euro 2020: How & Where to Watch the Tournament Live

UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to begin from Saturday, 12 June 2021. The tournament was originally scheduled to happen in June and July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, after a long delay, UEFA is ready to kick-start the tournament from 12 June. It is scheduled to go on till 12 July 2021. The final match of the Euro 2020 will take place at Wembley stadium in London.