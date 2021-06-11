UEFA Euro 2020: How & Where to Watch the Tournament Live

UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to begin from Saturday, 12 June 2021. The tournament was originally scheduled to happen in June and July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, after a long delay, UEFA is ready to kick-start the tournament from 12 June. It is scheduled to go on till 12 July 2021. The final match of the Euro 2020 will take place at Wembley stadium in London.
The decision to travel across the Europe has been taken to mark the 60th anniversary of UEFA Euro 2020. The tournament will open with a match between Turkey and Italy on 12 June, after the curtain raiser event.
What are the UEFA Euro 2020 timings in India?
UEFA Euro 2020 matches will take place at 12:30 AM, 06:30 PM, and 09:30 PM. The first match on 12 June between Turkey and Italy will kick-off at 12:30 AM.
Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020 live on TV in India?
UEFA Euro 2020 will be live telecast in India by Sony Sports Network. It can be watched live on four TV channels: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six.
Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020 live online?
UEFA Euro 2020 can be livestreamed on Sony Liv OTT platform.
