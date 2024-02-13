Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UEFA Champions League Round 16 Schedule: How & Where To Watch UCL Matches Online

UEFA Champions League Round 16 Schedule: How & Where To Watch UCL Matches Online

UEFA Champions League Round 16 2023-24: Check full schedule, live streaming, and telecast details here.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

UEFA Champions League Round 16: When and Where To Watch UCL Matches Online.

|

(Photo: uefa.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UEFA Champions League Round 16: When and Where To Watch UCL Matches Online.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Round 16 matches of UEFA Champions League will commence from today on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. On the opening day, fans will be excited to witness some nail biting clashes such as RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, and Copenhagen vs Manchester City. The Round 16 matches of the ongoing Champions League 2023-24 season will conclude on 13 March with a second leg fixture between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

UEFA Champions League officially kicked off from 19 September 2023 and will end on 1 June 2024. In the current season of UCL, 32 teams from the top football leagues in Europe competed over six matchdays for a spot in the round of 16. These teams were split into eight groups. Each group's top two teams advanced to the knockout stage.

Let us check out the UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 full schedule, match dates, timing, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.

Also ReadIndia vs Australia Live Streaming, U19 Cricket World Cup Final: Where To Watch

When Will the UEFA Champions League Round 16 Matches Begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will start from 14 February 2024.

When Will the UEFA Champions League Round 16 Matches End?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will on 13 March 2024.

At What Time Will the UEFA Champions League Round 16 Matches Start?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will start at 1:30 am IST.

Also ReadPakistan vs Australia, U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of UEFA Champions League Round 16 Matches?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

When and Where To Watch the UEFA Champions League Round 16 Matches Live on TV?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

UEFA Champions League Round 16 2023-24: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Matches, Date and Time

Check out the full schedule of UEFA Champions League Round 16 2023-24 below.

First-leg Fixtures

Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Copenhagen vs Man City (1:30 am)

Leipzig vs Real Madrid (1:30 am)

Thursday, 15 February 2024

PSG vs Real Sociedad (1:30 am)

Lazio vs Bayern (1:30 am)

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid (1:30 am)

PSV vs Dortmund (1:30 am)

Thursday, 22 February 2024

Porto vs Arsenal (1:30 am)

Napoli vs Barcelona (1:30 am)

Also ReadAl Nassr vs Al Hilal Riyadh Season Cup Final: When & How To Watch Live Streaming

Second-leg Fixtures

Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Real Sociedad vs PSG (1:30 am)

Bayern vs Lazio (1:30 am)

Thursday, 7 March 2024

Man City vs Copenhagen (1:30 am)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (1:30 am)

Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Arsenal vs Porto (1:30 am)

Barcelona vs Napoli (1:30 am)

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan (1:30 am)

Dortmund vs PSV (1:30 am)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT