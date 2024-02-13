UEFA Champions League Round 16 Schedule: How & Where To Watch UCL Matches Online

UEFA Champions League Round 16: When and Where To Watch UCL Matches Online.
(Photo: uefa.com)
The Round 16 matches of UEFA Champions League will commence from today on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. On the opening day, fans will be excited to witness some nail biting clashes such as RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, and Copenhagen vs Manchester City. The Round 16 matches of the ongoing Champions League 2023-24 season will conclude on 13 March with a second leg fixture between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.
UEFA Champions League officially kicked off from 19 September 2023 and will end on 1 June 2024. In the current season of UCL, 32 teams from the top football leagues in Europe competed over six matchdays for a spot in the round of 16. These teams were split into eight groups. Each group's top two teams advanced to the knockout stage.
Let us check out the UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 full schedule, match dates, timing, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will start from 14 February 2024.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will on 13 March 2024.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will start at 1:30 am IST.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
The UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 matches will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
Check out the full schedule of UEFA Champions League Round 16 2023-24 below.
Wednesday, 14 February 2024
Copenhagen vs Man City (1:30 am)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (1:30 am)
Thursday, 15 February 2024
PSG vs Real Sociedad (1:30 am)
Lazio vs Bayern (1:30 am)
Wednesday, 21 February 2024
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid (1:30 am)
PSV vs Dortmund (1:30 am)
Thursday, 22 February 2024
Porto vs Arsenal (1:30 am)
Napoli vs Barcelona (1:30 am)
Wednesday, 6 March 2024
Real Sociedad vs PSG (1:30 am)
Bayern vs Lazio (1:30 am)
Thursday, 7 March 2024
Man City vs Copenhagen (1:30 am)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (1:30 am)
Tuesday, 12 March 2024
Arsenal vs Porto (1:30 am)
Barcelona vs Napoli (1:30 am)
Wednesday, 13 March 2024
Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan (1:30 am)
Dortmund vs PSV (1:30 am)
