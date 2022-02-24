UEFA All Set to Move Champions League Final Out of Russia

“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee .... in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.

The UEFA meeting is expected to be on Friday morning.

The Russian city was supposed to host the 2021 final, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant UEFA had to move the games the 2020 and 2021 finals in Portugal, Lisbon and Porto respectively, with original hosts Istanbul and Saint Petersburg being reallocated their hosting of the final in 2023 and 2022.

The British government and fans groups have also urged UEFA to not have the Champions League final in St Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

“On this tragic day, our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, our friends, colleagues, members, & their loved ones,” the Fans Supporters Europe group tweeted Thursday. “Given the events unfolding, we expect an imminent announcement from UEFA on the relocation of the Champions League final.”

Meanwhile, the Ukranian Premier League has also been suspended due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to impose martial law. There is no specific date of resumption yet. The league was on a winter break and was expected to resume on Friday.

Elsewhere, the International Paralympic Committee are also reportedly in talks with officials in Ukraine and Russia as their teams prepare to head to China for the Paralympic Winter Games which begin next week.