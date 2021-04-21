6 English Clubs’ U-Turn Has European Super League Facing Collapse

The 6 Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway European Super League have all formally withdrawn from the competition.
Manchester City was the first to pull out and London based Chelsea followed suit as well soon after. The other four sides - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - have all now followed suit.
Italian giants Inter Milan is also reportedly planning to withdraw from the Super League, according to ESPN.
"As things stand, the Super League project is no longer considered to be of interest to Inter," club sources told Italian news agency ANSA.
The 12-team Super League was announced on Sunday to widespread condemnation.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the reversal, adding: "They are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.
"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on social media his side's "collective position" is they do not want the Super League to take place.
"We don't like it and we don't want it to happen," read a message that was also posted by many fellow Liverpool players.
Henderson was set to lead the captains of all the Premier League teams in an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening before the clubs formally decided to change their course of action.
While Man City confirmed they have "formally enacted the procedures to withdraw" from the Super League, last season’s Premier League champions Liverpool clarified that their involvement in the proposed breakaway league "has been discontinued".
Manchester United cited the reaction from their fans, stakeholders and the UK government as key reasons for their U-turn.
“We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders,” said the club owned by the American Glazer family and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. “We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game.”
Arsenal apologised in an open letter to their fans and said they had "made a mistake", adding they were withdrawing after listening to them and the "wider football community".
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the club regretted the "anxiety and upset" caused by the proposal.
Chelsea confirmed they have "begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group" that they only joined "late last week".
In the aftermath, Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has announced that he will end step down from his role at the end of the ongoing season.
After City confirmed their withdrawal, England winger Raheem Sterling posted: "Ok bye."
(With Inputs from ESPN and The Guardian)
Published: 21 Apr 2021,09:26 AM IST