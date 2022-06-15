Sunil Chhetri Says It Would be Great to Play Asian Cup in India; During His Peak

"The kind of form we are in, we would have loved to play at home. The way the fans are coming up and supporting us in numbers, it would be great to play here," said Chhetri after India secured a second straight qualification to the Asian Cup for the first time in history.

China, where the Asian Cup finals were scheduled next year, had withdrawn as hosts keeping the fluid COVID-19 situation in the country.

India defeated Cambodia and Afghanistan before securing a convincing win over Hong Kong in Group D of the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

All matches were played at the Salt Lake Stadium, where India were playing for the first time in over two years.

Chhetri praised the rise of youngsters in the national team over the course of the three-match campaign.

"The kids are just amazing, they'll probably kill me for calling them kids, the boys are fantastic. We have the right mix of senior and junior players in the dressing room.

"You've also got Liston (Colaco) and Suresh (Wangjam) along with Akash (Mishra) and Roshan (Singh) who have been brilliant." "So yes, a lot of youngsters coming up, and also Ishan (Pandita) has been outstanding in training too, and look what he did today. Ishan and Sahal (Abdul Samad) are two players who deserve nights like this," said Chhetri, who scored the second goal of the night while Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh, and Ishan Pandita got their names on the scoresheet.