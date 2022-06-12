India beat Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers, Chhetri and Samad Score

The match seemed headed for a 1-1 stalemate but Samad had other ideas. After a fine pass from Ashique Kuruniyan, Samad made some room for himself to strike the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper, leaving the spectators at the Salt Lake Stadium in a state of frenzy.

In a game where India created quite a few opportunities and showed their intent from the word go, Ashique emerged as one of the standout performers for the home team as he created several chances to keep Afghanistan defenders on their toes throughout the match.

India dominated the match for most parts and ended as the deserving winners.

The hosts were coming off a 2-0 win over Cambodia in the opener, while Afghanistan entered the match after losing to Hong Kong.

India will play their final game of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14.