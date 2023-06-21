SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri Nets Hat-Trick in 4-0 Win Over Pakistan

In what proved to be a record-breaking night for Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team’s skipper, the Blue Tigers started their 2023 SAFF Championship campaign exactly how they would have preferred – with a dominating 4-0 triumph over Pakistan. Chhetri netted a hat-trick, with Udanta Singh scoring the fourth goal.

The Pakistani contingent had a disastrous start, with their goalkeeper committing a fatal mistake in only the 10th minute of the match. Saqib Hanif, who plies his trade for Maldives’ Green Streets, tried to do a Manuel Neuer – except that he did not have the necessary footwork. Ultimately, Chhetri snatched a ball from Hanif before slotting it into an empty net.