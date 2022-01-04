Romelu Lukaku Updates Social Media as Chelsea Row Escalates

Lukaku had revealed that he doesn't like the formation Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been using all season and insisted he would've stayed at Inter Milan had they offered him a new contract last summer.



In response, Tuchel decided to leave the striker at home ahead of what was a hugely significant tie with Liverpool, stressing that the "noise was too big" around the player to include him. The Chelsea coach explained the decision-making process that led to Romelu Lukaku's omission from the squad.



"It is not Chelsea-like but it's also not the worst thing in the world and it's not the first time that an interview out there causes some noise that nobody needs," Tuchel said after the Liverpool game.



"I don't feel personally attacked. I don't feel personally angry but the noise was too big on Friday. We took the decision to delay the decision, also to protect Romelu from a rash decision, because we need to speak, we need to read the full interview, to stay calm and not lose our head. It was simply the decision to protect the preparation for a match like this. So it was clear he will not be in the squad, he will not play, and from there on there was a bit more focus to play a match like this," Tuchel said.