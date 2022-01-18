Robert Lewandowski Awarded Best FIFA Men's Player of Year 2021

"I think my performances in the last couple of years have developed in the right direction. I'm always delighted to win individual accolades because they're also awards for my team," Lewandowski was quoted by the FIFA website.



Thomas Tuchel was voted 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach' as the German led Premier League side Chelsea to win the European Champions League last season, Xinhua reports. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Senegal was named 'The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper', becoming the first African to win the accolade.



Cristiano Ronaldo also brought home a reward as the 36-year-old received 'The Best FIFA Special Award for men's football' with 115 goals in 184 appearances for Portugal.



"It was a dream. I never thought about beating that record, of scoring 115," said Ronaldo, who became the highest-scoring male in international football history with 115 goals.



"Even though I'm going to be 37 soon, I feel good, I feel motivated, I have been working hard since I was 18 years old and I continue to," said the Manchester United veteran. "I love the game. I still have that passion. I want to continue."