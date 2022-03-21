Investment & Games – Ingredients Needed to Revive Hyderabad’s Football Culture

Arguably one of the best forwards in his time, Shabbir Ali, who still holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in the India colours, is understandably delighted that the top flight title has made its way to his city.

Nonetheless, he throws caution to the wind, and hopes that this will spark off more investment in terms of growing the game in the city. The manager of the Telangana side who has been forcing everyone to take note of their progress, explains that unless there is more dedicated investment, it would be rather difficult for Hyderabad football to return to its glory days.

The former India captain was among the many players who had to move base to establish themselves during their playing career, is hopeful that the ISL title in 2022 can spark off something good for his city.

“It is time the government and corporates come forward and make teams, provide jobs to the youngsters. All other states have quite a few clubs and teams unlike in Hyderabad.”

“A few teams in the state will not work. For example, see places like Mumbai and Kolkata – they were in good health. But now the (state) league finishes in few months so players are contacted only for small periods. Football can only improve if there are more teams. And there need to be longer leagues in all the states as well.”

“We need competition and teams to improve. There is a league with promotion and relegation. But one has to play all through the year, only then will the standard improve,” he explained. “And if there is investment from corporates, it will only help the club make progress.”

“All the government organisations, like banks, need to appoint more players. Where will the new players go?”

The decorated coach and a winner of the Pride of Telangana Award, further breaks it down, saying that unless players play more and train more it will be difficult to reach the levels of top flight football.

“If there are more teams and people take interest in making more teams then only football will go forward. Not everyone can make it to the top level. When we played, it was semi-professional, you worked and played too... there were small clubs also for those who didn’t make the top level, but where are the small clubs now?”

“Hyderabad FC could not start the age-group football due to the pandemic, and Sreenidhi had started with age group which is good for the sport in the city. It will take time.”

“To me the standard of Indian players has improved due to the ISL and I-league, however the problem is they’re not practising enough,” he lamented.