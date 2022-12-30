The Day When India's Mohun Bagan Nearly Beat the Pele-Led New York Cosmos

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata normally gets jam packed for important cricket matches. But on 24 September, 1977, the stadium was filled to the rafters for a football match, or more particularly, because just about anybody who could get a ticket or a pass had come to watch one player in action.

That player was none other than the Brazilian legend Pele, regarded by most football aficionados as the greatest player ever to grace the football field.

Pele visited India twice - the first time in 1977 as part of the New York Cosmos team, which he had joined towards the end of his career, travelling across the world to promote the game through exhibition matches.